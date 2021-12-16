Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Assembly elections 2022: Congress announces names of 8 candidates. Check full list here

Goa Assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year.
1 min read . 08:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Former CM Digambar Kamat will be contest from Margao Assembly seat

Congress party today announced the first list of eight candidates it would be fielding for Goa Assembly elections 2022. As per the list, former CM Digambar Kamat will be contest from Margao Assembly seat. 

Check the full list

  • Sudhir Kanolkar from Mapusa
  • Tony Rodrigues from Teleigao
  • Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda
  • Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao
  • Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim
  • Digambar Kamat from Margao
  • Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim
  • Altone D'Costa from Quepem

An official communication from the party announcing the names of candidates said they were selected by the central election committees chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Assembly polls in Goa are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. The elections are likely to take place early next year.

The Congress is the first party to announce its candidates even before the announcement of elections and will give its candidates a head start for campaigning.

 

 

 

