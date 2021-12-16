Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Congress party today announced the first list of eight candidates it would be fielding for Goa Assembly elections 2022. As per the list, former CM Digambar Kamat will be contest from Margao Assembly seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check the full list

Sudhir Kanolkar from Mapusa

Tony Rodrigues from Teleigao

Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda

Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim

Digambar Kamat from Margao

Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim

Altone D'Costa from Quepem An official communication from the party announcing the names of candidates said they were selected by the central election committees chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assembly polls in Goa are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. The elections are likely to take place early next year.

The Congress is the first party to announce its candidates even before the announcement of elections and will give its candidates a head start for campaigning.

