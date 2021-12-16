Goa Assembly elections 2022: Congress announces names of 8 candidates. Check full list here1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
- Former CM Digambar Kamat will be contest from Margao Assembly seat
Congress party today announced the first list of eight candidates it would be fielding for Goa Assembly elections 2022. As per the list, former CM Digambar Kamat will be contest from Margao Assembly seat.
Check the full list
An official communication from the party announcing the names of candidates said they were selected by the central election committees chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Assembly polls in Goa are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. The elections are likely to take place early next year.
The Congress is the first party to announce its candidates even before the announcement of elections and will give its candidates a head start for campaigning.
