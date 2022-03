The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed support of three independent candidates who are leading in their respective seats, according to trends emerging from the counting.

The three candidates — Chandrakant Shetye, Alex Reginaldo and Antonio Vaz — are leading from Cortalim, Bicholim, and Curtorim respectively.

BJP is currently ahead in 19 seats, just one short of the halfway mark, while the Congress party is leading in 12 seats, according to the official data.

Exuding confidence, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form a government in the state.

The BJP will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake claim to form government on Thursday evening

Speaking to reporters today, Sawant said, "The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the government in Goa."

Chief Minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant once again retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes. Sawant said that he has sought Goa Governor's appointment to stake claim to form the next government.

The BJP candidate, Praveen Arlekar, has won from Pernem seat.

The BJP candidate Joshua D'Souza wins from the Mapusa constituency. He defeated Congress candidate Sudhir Kandolkar.

The BJP candidate Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate secured the prestigious Panaji seat by defeating former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son and independent candidate Utpal Parrikar by a margin of 700 votes.

Speaking to reporters today, Utpal Parrikar said, "As an Independent candidate, it was a good fight, I thank the people. I am satisfied with the fight but the result is a little disappointing."

Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai has won from the Fatorda constituency by 1,300 votes.

Amid predictions of a hung Assembly by the pollsters, leaders of the BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on the popular verdict to assess their chances of forming government in the state.

Congress, which is also hopeful of forming the government, has asked its candidates to stay at a resort to prevent any attempt at "poaching". The party's leaders in Goa are learnt to be in touch with state leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "to prevent the BJP from returning to power" in the state.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.

