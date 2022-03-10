Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Goa Assembly Polls 2022: 20 seats were confirmed, 3 confirmed their support, CM Sawant

Goa Assembly Polls 2022: 20 seats were confirmed, 3 confirmed their support, CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the government in Goa
1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Livemint

  • It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

With BJP winning in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant said, I've won with low margins but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It's a big deal. 20 seats were confirmed, 3 confirmed their support. 

It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Speaking to reporters today, Sawant said, "The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the government in Goa."

Sawant also said that Independent MLA, Chandrakant Shetye, has extended support to BJP.Chief Minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant has once again retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes. Sawant said that he has sought Goa Governor's appointment to stake a claim to form the next government.

Goa has a total of 40 assembly seats and a party needs 21 seats to form a government in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress, which is also hopeful of forming the government, has asked its candidates to stay at a resort to prevent any attempt at "poaching". The party's leaders in Goa are learnt to be in touch with state leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "to prevent the BJP from returning to power" in the state.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.

