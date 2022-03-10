This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Speaking to reporters today, Sawant said, "The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the government in Goa."
Sawant also said that Independent MLA, Chandrakant Shetye, has extended support to BJP.Chief Minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant has once again retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes. Sawant said that he has sought Goa Governor's appointment to stake a claim to form the next government.
Goa has a total of 40 assembly seats and a party needs 21 seats to form a government in the state.
Meanwhile, Congress, which is also hopeful of forming the government, has asked its candidates to stay at a resort to prevent any attempt at "poaching". The party's leaders in Goa are learnt to be in touch with state leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "to prevent the BJP from returning to power" in the state.
The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.
