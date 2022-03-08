Goa bans sale of liquor from licensed premises on assembly poll result day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Goa, the licenced premises for the liquor sale will be closed starting from midnight of March 10 till the end of counting of General Assembly Election 2022. Restaurants and bars will be operational but will be allowed only to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks.
In light of the counting of Goa Assembly polls, the district magistrate issues an order for the closing of all licensed premises for the sale of liquor on March 10.
The DM's notification said, "The licensed premises having a license for Bar and Restaurant are allowed to keep the Restaurant open for serving food only and the Bar counter shall be closed and no liquor shall be allowed to be served on the above mentioned days and time," reports ANI.
The DM directs bars and restaurants to display a board on the premises for notifying the public that 'No liquor will be served' on the scheduled date and time.