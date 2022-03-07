Goa Exit Polls Result 2022: Tough fight on as results could go either way

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Goa Exit Polls Result 2022: Of the 40 seats, CNX has given BJP 16-22 seats, and Congress+ 11-17 seats, while AAP will be relegated to 0-2 seats, as per the poll.
Early exit poll results suggest there is a tough fight between BJP, Congress and other parties in the costal state of Goa. According to CNX-India TV Exit Poll showed BJP winning majority seats in Goa. Most opinion polls have indicated that no single party is likely to get a clear majority.
Meanwhile, another polling agency NewsX-Polstrat has given BJP 17-19 seats, just short of the majority, while congress is set to bag 11-13 seats.
Goa has so far witnessed shifting of power largely between the Congress and the BJP, but poll observers feel that after the February 14 Assembly elections, smaller parties and new entrants are likely to play a crucial role in government formation.
Since the last four Goa elections - from 2002 - it was only once that any party crossed the magic figure of 21 in the 40-seat assembly. It was only in 2012 that the BJP managed to achieve that feat.
Apart from the traditional contenders - BJP and Congress - Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Revolutionary Goans Party, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are in the fray. Besides, 68 independent candidates are also in the poll arena.
This time, the BJP is battling a 10-year anti-incumbency. This is also the first assembly poll that the BJP is contesting without former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died in 2019. To add to it, the party is facing a rebellion. Utpal Parrikar, son of Manohar Parrikar is contesting as an independent from Panaji after being denied the ticket from the seat.
The Congress is contesting in alliance with the GFP. While the Congress has fielded 37 candidates, three others are in the fray on ally GFP’s ticket. However, this time the West Bengal-based TMC is also in the fray. It has taken several Congress and NCP leaders from the state into its fold. The TMC is contesting the polls in alliance with the MGP, a regional force with pockets of influence in north Goa.
The AAP, which had contested all 40 seats in the 2017 Goa Assembly polls and lost 39, has made determined efforts this time. It has also wooed the dominant Bhandari community and named a chief ministerial candidate from it. The Shiv Sena and the NCP have formed an alliance in this state for the first time. There are regional parties like the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP).
