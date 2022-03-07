Goa Exit Polls Result 2022: Tough fight on as results could go either way

The Congress is contesting in alliance with the GFP. While the Congress has fielded 37 candidates, three others are in the fray on ally GFP’s ticket. However, this time the West Bengal-based TMC is also in the fray. It has taken several Congress and NCP leaders from the state into its fold. The TMC is contesting the polls in alliance with the MGP, a regional force with pockets of influence in north Goa.