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West Bengal Election 2026: Going to cast a vote today? IMD’s heatwave alert comes with THESE precautions

The West Bengal electoral contest begins on 23 April 2026, with 152 constituencies voting. Over 3.22 crore voters are eligible, marking a crucial face-off between TMC and BJP. 

Mausam Jha
Updated23 Apr 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Bengal phase 1 voting covers 152 seats, 36 million voters and 1,478 candidates; TMC seeks fourth term as BJP mounts strong challenge. (Representative photo)
Bengal phase 1 voting covers 152 seats, 36 million voters and 1,478 candidates; TMC seeks fourth term as BJP mounts strong challenge. (Representative photo)(HT_PRINT)
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The electoral contest in West Bengal is set to hit its first major milestone on Thursday, 23 April, with 152 constituencies voting in Phase 1. More than 3.22 crore voters are eligible to participate, marking the start of a crucial face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a reinvigorated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted prolonged heat stress in 12 districts, and has further advised voters in most districts, except Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, to cast their votes early, ideally before 11 am, to avoid peak heat between 11 am and 4 pm.

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Also Read | Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting begins for Bengal Phase 1 and Tamil Nadu

Districts going to the polls include Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim and Purba Medinipur and Jhargram.

Here's what IMD has predicted

  1. Stay hydrated by carrying water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
  2. Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing.
  3. Use an umbrella or hat to protect yourself from direct sunlight while standing in queues.
  4. Seek immediate assistance from medical teams at polling stations if you experience any symptoms of heat-related illness.

The IMD added that southern and western districts will continue to experience oppressive heat and humidity, with coastal humidity levels reaching up to 95%. While some southern areas may receive isolated light rain or thundershowers, the relief will likely be minimal.

Meanwhile, North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may see more dynamic weather, including frequent light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 30–40 km/h.

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West Bengal Assembly elections

Amid an intense political contest, the Election Commission has strengthened enforcement measures, seizing goods worth over 1,000 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies, across West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The poll body reiterated its commitment to conducting clean elections, emphasising its goal of ensuring polls free from violence, intimidation and inducements.

To maintain strict vigilance, more than 5,000 Flying Squad Teams and over 5,300 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed. These teams are carrying out surprise inspections and responding to complaints within 100 minutes.

Also Read | 5 reasons why Mamata Banerjee remains Bengal’s biggest political brand

Authorities are also strictly enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), with agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and the police working together in a coordinated effort.

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In Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is engaged in a high-stakes contest against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who narrowly defeated her by about 1,956 votes in Nandigram in 2021, making both constituencies politically significant.

Meanwhile, in Nandigram, the BJP has again fielded Adhikari, while the TMC has nominated Pabitra Kar, setting up another closely watched battle shaped by the area’s history, including the 2007 land movement.

Also Read | RG Kar rape victim's mother to contest Bengal polls on BJP ticket, sparks row

CM Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth straight term in office, while the BJP, after winning 77 seats in the last election, is making another strong bid to form the government in the state.

The IMD has advised voters to cast their votes early, ideally before 11 a.m., to avoid peak heat between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

With voting underway, attention now turns to the ballot boxes as West Bengal gets ready to shape its next political chapter.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

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