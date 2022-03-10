This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘Satisfied with the fight but the result is a little disappointing,’ Utpal Parrikar said while leaving the counting centre
He is trailing by 713 votes in Panaji, trends showed
Goa assembly election results winner: As the ruling BJP in Goa is all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Utpal Parrikar, son of late CM Manohar Parrikar, said, “As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people."
"Satisfied with the fight but the result is a little disappointing," he further said while leaving the counting centre. He is trailing by 713 votes in Panaji, trends showed.
As per the latest trends for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 19 seats, while Congress was ahead in 10 seats. MGP was ahead in 4 seats, AAP in two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party ahead in one seat each.
Independents were ahead in three seats. As no party will reach the 21-seat mark on its own, MGP will decide who will form the next government in Goa, a senior political analyst said.
Indications are that it will side with BJP in return for Deputy CM’s post and key portfolios, he added.
CM Pramod Sawant was leading in Sanquelim constituency, while health minister Vishwajit Rane, a prominent contender for the CM’s post, was leading in Valpoi constituency.
After the 2017 elections, Congress failed to form government despite emerging as the single largest party.
The BJP won 13 seats in 2017 elections. Its strength went up to 27 after Congress MLAs quit and joined it.