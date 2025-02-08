Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 Live Updates: South Delhi's affluent constituency sees 3-cornered fight

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 06:20 AM IST
Arshdeep Kaur

Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 Live Updates: While Greater Kailash has traditionally leaned towards the BJP, AAP has established a stronghold in recent years.

Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The fight between the AAP, BJP, and Congress in Greater Kailash makes its polling result one of the most closely watched races in the election. (X)Premium
Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The fight between the AAP, BJP, and Congress in Greater Kailash makes its polling result one of the most closely watched races in the election. (X)

South Delhi's Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stronghold since 2013, is a key battleground in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

In the February 5 voting, this legislative seat witnessed a three-cornered fight between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, making the polling result for Greater Kailash one of the most closely watched races in the election.

Greater Kailash: Demography 

Greater Kailash, an affluent South Delhi constituency established in 2008, is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and is among Delhi’s most prestigious areas. 

Politically, the constituency's electoral choice is generally driven by governance and development concerns rather than caste-based voting. While it has traditionally leaned towards the BJP, AAP has established a stronghold in recent years.

Greater Kailash is home to a significant number of business professionals and salaried individuals and a diverse population, including Punjabis, Bengalis, and Vaishyas. 

Key residential and commercial areas: Panchsheel Enclave, Panchsheel Park, Greater Kailash Part 1 and Greater Kailash Part 2, Sheikh Sarai, and Chirag Enclave.

Greater Kailash: 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections 

For AAP, Saurabh Bhardwaj, the party's time-tested sitting MLA and senior leader, has also represented the constituency this time.

While the BJP is trying its luck with Shikha Rai, its 2020 candidate, the Congress has chosen Garvit Singhvi to regain a lost foothold in the area.

Greater Kailash: 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections Results 

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections Results, Greater Kailash recorded a historically high voter turnout – 60% of the electorate participating. 

AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj won the last two elections, securing 60,372 votes in 2020 and defeating BJP’s Shikha Rai by 16,809 votes. The Congress candidate, Sukhbir Singh Pawar, received only 3,339 votes.

08 Feb 2025, 06:20:11 AM IST

Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections 

Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 LIVE: For AAP, Saurabh Bhardwaj, the party's time-tested sitting MLA and senior leader, has also represented the constituency this time.

While the BJP is trying its luck with Shikha Rai, its 2020 candidate, the Congress has chosen Garvit Singhvi to regain a lost foothold in the area.

