South Delhi's Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stronghold since 2013, is a key battleground in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
In the February 5 voting, this legislative seat witnessed a three-cornered fight between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, making the polling result for Greater Kailash one of the most closely watched races in the election.
Greater Kailash: Demography
Greater Kailash, an affluent South Delhi constituency established in 2008, is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and is among Delhi’s most prestigious areas.
Politically, the constituency's electoral choice is generally driven by governance and development concerns rather than caste-based voting. While it has traditionally leaned towards the BJP, AAP has established a stronghold in recent years.
Greater Kailash is home to a significant number of business professionals and salaried individuals and a diverse population, including Punjabis, Bengalis, and Vaishyas.
Key residential and commercial areas: Panchsheel Enclave, Panchsheel Park, Greater Kailash Part 1 and Greater Kailash Part 2, Sheikh Sarai, and Chirag Enclave.
Greater Kailash: 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
For AAP, Saurabh Bhardwaj, the party's time-tested sitting MLA and senior leader, has also represented the constituency this time.
While the BJP is trying its luck with Shikha Rai, its 2020 candidate, the Congress has chosen Garvit Singhvi to regain a lost foothold in the area.
Greater Kailash: 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections Results
In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections Results, Greater Kailash recorded a historically high voter turnout – 60% of the electorate participating.
AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj won the last two elections, securing 60,372 votes in 2020 and defeating BJP’s Shikha Rai by 16,809 votes. The Congress candidate, Sukhbir Singh Pawar, received only 3,339 votes.
