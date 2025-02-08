Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 Live Updates: With the counting for votes to begin from 8 am onwards on Saturday, the fate of AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj will be in the hands of voters, who is contesting against BJP's Shikha Rai.

The Greater Kailash Assembly seat has been with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj for the past three elections and has seen dynamic political shifts over the years.

The contest is between AAP's sitting MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, Bharatiya Janata Party's Shikha Rai and Congress's Garvit Singhvi.

According to the Election Commission, the Greater Kailash constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 54.5 percent in 2025, which is a decline from the 60.12 percent recorded in the 2020 assembly elections.

Also, it was predicted in almost all the exit polls that the BJP might be headed for a victory, which may end the AAP's decade-long rule in the national capital.

What happened in 2015? In 2015 Assembly polls, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj retained his seat, defeating BJP's Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya. During the elections, Congress fielded Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, but she secured only 6,102 votes.

Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 8.00 am: Counting of votes begins.