Gujarat AAP candidate withdraws nomination after allegedly kidnapped by BJP
- Kanchan Jariwala had filed his nomination from from Surat (East).
Kanchan Jariwala, AAP candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections has taken back his nomination after he was allegedly kidnapped last evening by the BJP, news agency ANI has reported.
Kanchan Jariwala had filed his nomination from from Surat (East).
Earlier, Manish Sisodia had claimed that BJP had kidnapped Jariwala who was last seen at the RO office yesterday. Later, he said that Jariwala was brought to returning officer's office and is being pressured to take his nomination back.
“He (Jariwala) was circled by over 500 policemen & is now being pressured to take his nomination back," Sisodia claimed.
Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, “Our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala has just been brought to Returning Officer's office. He was circled by over 500 policemen & is now being pressured to take his nomination back."
At a press conference held by AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha had also accused BJP directly of abducting Jariwala.
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had wrote in a tweet wrote, “Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination," Kejriwal said in a tweet. “Has he been kidnapped?"
Meanwhile, AAP had announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's national joint general secretary and a member of the party's highest decision-making body, the national executive. Gadhvi will contest the Assembly polls from the Khambhalia seat, in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka.
Gadhvi is a member of the AAP's National Executive, the party's highest decision making body. The party unveiled its CM face after a crowdsourcing campaign during which people were asked to send their suggestions on a phone number and an email id till 5 pm on November 3.
The 182-member Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.
The ruling party, BJP, is seeking its seventh, straight term in power in the ensuing state polls. The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long time, and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time.
However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.
BJP is in power in the state for the last 27 years and it is considered a BJP bastion.