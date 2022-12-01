Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE updates: First phase of polling today

The people of Gujarat are all set to vote for the first phase of the assembly elections today (1 December 2022) after intense campaigning by all the political parties.
According to the Election Commission of India, the voting will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm.
A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections-the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress are the prominent one. The 39 parties have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.
The ruling BJP is exuding confidence in retaining the 27-year-long rule in the state, while the Congress is desperate to save its second position in the state while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on 'anti-incumbency'.
As the BJP looks to retain power and AAP aims to make inroads into yet another state, a fierce battle is expected on various seats.
Livemint will keep you informed about the latest updates of Gujarat phase-I voting day.
01 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Gujarat election 2022: Key constituencies
- Jamnagar North (Jamnagar)
- Morbi
- Khambalia (Devbhoomi Dwarka)
- Rajkot West (Rajkot)
- Talala (Gir Somnath)
- Kutiyana (Porbandar)
01 Dec 2022, 07:11 AM IST
Gujarat first phase election timings
The voting will begin at 8 AM and it will continue till 5 PM on Thursday.