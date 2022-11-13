Gujarat Assembly election: 5 BJP leaders threaten to fight as independents

Yesterday, Arvind Ladani, former BJP MLA of Keshod seat of Junagadh, announced that he would fight the polls as an independent after the party gave a ticket to current MLA Devabhai Malam. "People of Keshod are angry because I was denied a ticket by the BJP. People know how much work I have done for Keshod. Thus, people as well as my supporters have asked me to fight as an independent. I will file my nomination on November 14," said Ladani, who was MLA from 2012 to 2017.