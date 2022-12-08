Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP wins 2 seats in early hours

Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori (BJP) won against Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama (INC) in Dahod by 29,350 votes, while Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel (Master) of BJP won against Dr. Prakash Budhabhai Parmar (Doctor) of INC in Petlad by 17954.
With the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making strong gains in the early hours of counting on Thursday, the saffron party has won Dahod and Petlad constituencies so far, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.
As per early trends, BJP’s Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera leading against Isudan Gadhvi (AAP) in Khambhalia. Isudan Gadhvi is AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat.
In Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency, BJP's Alpesh Thakor is leading and incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel is leading in Ghatlodia constituency against Dr Amee Yajnik of Congress by 71,744 votes.
The ruling BJP is also leading in Morbi, where more than 130 people were killed in a horrific bridge collapse on 30th October. Kantibhai Amrutiya, a five-time MLA, is leading in the constituency.
Celebrations has already begun at the Gandhinagar BJP office as the party sweeps Gujarat elections. BJP leading on 152 of the 182 seats, as per the official EC trends.
Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the Gujarat model is being endorsed and accepted now.
“Gujarat model is being endorsed and accepted by people since 2000-2001. The model that we're presenting before the nation is being accepted. I congratulate the people and BJP of Gujarat. It's one of the biggest ever record in polling history," he said.
The BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for over 27 years, is looking to gain another term for the next five years. The exit polls had predicted BJP winning seats in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member Assembly.
The BJP’s best performance in Gujarat was in 2002 when the party won 127 Assembly seats. Back in 1985, Congress had won 149 seats out of 182. The BJP has gained the lead in over 150 constituencies and if the saffron party continues to hold the ground, it may break the 1985 record of the Congress.
Himachal Pradesh voted on 12 November and Gujarat voted in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's votes were held on 4 December.
Himachal Pradesh voted on 12 November and Gujarat voted in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's votes were held on 4 December.