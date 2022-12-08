Gujarat Assembly Election Result: BJP creates new record, leads on over 150 seat

There is a tough battle in Vadgam as Jignesh Mevani trails by 1,192 votes. Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela of the BJP is leading against Jignesh Mevani of Congress in Vadgam by 1,192 votes.
The incumbent BJP has created a new record in Gujarat as the saffron party is leading on more than 150 seats in early hours of vote counting on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.
BJP’s Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera leading against Isudan Gadhvi (AAP) in Khambhalia. Isudan Gadhvi is AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat.
In Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency, BJP's Alpesh Thakor is leading and incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel is leading in Ghatlodia constituency against Dr Amee Yajnik of Congress by 71,744 votes.
As per early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two seat, that is, Dahol and Petlad in Gujarat so far. In Dahod, Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori (BJP) won against Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama (INC) by 29,350 votes, while Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel (Master) of BJP won against Dr. Prakash Budhabhai Parmar (Doctor) of INC in Petlad by 17,954.
The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was fought between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP for 27 years. In the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, while the BJP is looking to continue its winning streak for the seventh term, the AAP is striving to make inroads in the BJP stronghold and emerge as a national alternative to the saffron party.
The BJP’s best performance in Gujarat was in 2002 when the party won 127 Assembly seats. Back in 1985, Congress had won 149 seats out of 182. The BJP has gained the lead in over 150 constituencies and if the saffron party continues to hold the ground, it may break the 1985 record of the Congress.
Winning Gujarat Election 2022 could boost the rank and file of the BJP for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election and will give an impression that the saffron party is on track to make a comeback. For the BJP, a positive result will firm up Narendra Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024.
Exit poll predictions for the BJP winning seats range from 117 to 151 in the 182-member Assembly. The BJP’s best performance so far was in 2002 when the party had won 127 seats. If the results come in line with the median value of these predictions, the BJP would have surpassed its own record of 2002.
But the real icing on the cake will be if the BJP's tally touches the outer limit of the exit poll predictions – that is if it crosses the all-time record of 149 seats that the Congress had won in 1985 under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.
