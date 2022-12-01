The first on the list is Jamnagar North where the battle is between BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja and AAP's Karsan Karmur.The BJP dropped the sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha who won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya in the 2017 Assembly elections.The seat came to the limelight after a political tussle between two members of the same family came to the fore with Rivaba, who is making her electoral debut, contesting from the BJP and her sister-in-law and father-in-law campaigning for the Congress candidate.

