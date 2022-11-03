Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Gujarat Assembly polls dates live updates: Gujarat Elections to be held in 2 phases

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:30 PM ISTLivemint
The Election Commission of India.

  • Gujarat Assembly elections dates live updates: Polling booths with least voter percentage in each seat identified, special efforts to improve turnout there: EC on Gujarat poll

Gujarat Assembly elections dates live updates: The Election Commission will today announce the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls at noon. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year. The poll panel last month announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Catch all the live updates

03 Nov 2022, 12:30 PM IST Gujarat  to go on polls at these dates

First phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat to be held on 1st December & second phase on 5th December; counting of votes to be done on 8th December

03 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM IST ECI's special emphasis on participation of third gender voters in the election process

ECI's special emphasis on participation of third gender voters in the election process.

Special camps organised in each district to facilitate enrolment.

In Gujarat, number of registered TG voters in 2022 doubled in comparison to 2017

03 Nov 2022, 12:22 PM IST Home voting facility available for voters above 80 years

The EC also said on Thursday that home voting facility will be available for voters above the age of 80.

03 Nov 2022, 12:20 PM IST 1274 polling stations will be completely managed by women & security staff

For enhanced voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be completely managed by women & security staff. There will be 182 polling stations where one will be welcomed by PWD. For the 1st time, 33 polling stations will be set up &managed by youngest available polling staff: CEC

03 Nov 2022, 12:19 PM IST Special observer in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat

A special observer in Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat for accessibility & inclusion for women, elderly, PWD will be deployed in the forthcoming #Assembly elections: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

03 Nov 2022, 12:18 PM IST 51,782 poll stations will be set up across 182 assembly seats in Gujarat

The Election Commission said on Thursday that 51,782 poll stations will be set up across 182 assembly seats in Gujarat.

03 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM IST Gujarat Assembly polls: Election Commission will announce the schedule today

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls at 12 noon on Thursday. The poll panel has convened a press conference to announce the schedule.

03 Nov 2022, 11:52 AM IST Gujarat transfers over 900 officials after EC rap; 51 yet to be moved

The Gujarat administration has transferred over 900 officials ahead of assembly polls after being pulled up by the Election Commission, but 51 more, including six senior IPS officers are yet to be moved out,

03 Nov 2022, 11:50 AM IST People will benefit from AAP contesting Gujarat election, not BJP, says Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Friday that it is the people of Gujarat who will benefit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the coming Assembly elections and not the ruling BJP.

