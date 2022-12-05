Gujarat assembly elections 2022 phase-2: Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- Gujarat assembly elections 2022: PM Modi urged the people of the state to vote in large numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cast his vote Ahmedabad on Monday. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cast his vote Ahmedabad on Monday. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements today.
PM Modi exercised his franchise at Nishan Public School, Ranip in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi exercised his franchise at Nishan Public School, Ranip in Ahmedabad.
“Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote," PM Modi tweeted after casting his vote.
PM Modi also greeted people on his way to the school ahead of casting his vote. At the polling booth, he stood in the queue waiting for his turn to vote.
Catch all the Live updates here
Earlier today, he urged the people of the state to vote in large numbers.
"Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM," PM Modi tweeted.
“There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turnout in large numbers and vote," PM Modi said in another tweet.
The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.
The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent.
The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will be announced on December 8.