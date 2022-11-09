Gujarat Assembly Elections: AAP releases star campaigners' list

Big names of the party including Delhi Chief Minister and party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy in the Delhi government Manish Sisodia, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are among the star campaigners of the party
In addition to Delhi CM and deputy CM, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, and Harbhajan Singh are the star campaigners in poll-bound Gujarat, according to the Aam Aadmi Party's list of 20-star campaigners released on Tuesday.
Apart from the mentioned name, AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi and party's state president, Gopal Italia, are also included in the star campaigners' list.
The party aims to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat. Party has named its many prominent leaders. The party is trying hard to gain grounds in the state which has been dominated by the BJP for decades.
Other names in AAP's campaigners' list include Alpesh Kathiria, Yuvraj Jadeja, Manoj Sorathia, Jagmal Vala, Raju Solanki, Praveen Ram, Gauri Desai, Mathur Baldaniya, Ajit Lokhil, Rakesh Hirapara, Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Mann.
As Punjab is the second stronghold place after Delhi for the party, the party mentioned Punjab's two women ministers of the Punjab government, Baljinder Kaur and Anmol Gagan Mann have also been named.
AAP list of candidates
Along with releasing the AAP's star campaigners list, the party launched the twelfth list of 7 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections in Gujarat on Tuesday.
AAP made the announcement of CM candidate in the state on 4 November. CM candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, is also the party's National Joint General Secretary.
Before the announcement of the CM candidate, the party also sought input from the people via its crowdsourcing campaigns. Under the crowdsourcing campaign, Gujratis were given a chance to put up their opinion on a number and an email ID shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3.
The crowdsourcing campaign, launched on 29 October, is expected to help the party convener in selecting the CM face of the party. The party took similar action during the Punjab elections, when it had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann turned out to be a popular choice of the people.
The elections will be conducted in two phases, ie on 1 December and 5 December. Counting will be done on 8 December.
