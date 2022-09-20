Kejriwal will hold a press conference before attending a town hall meeting to 'give his message to the people of Gujarat, Gujarat AAP chief
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With Gujarat assembly elections due later this year, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Tuesday and will address a town hall meeting in Vadodara.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With Gujarat assembly elections due later this year, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Tuesday and will address a town hall meeting in Vadodara.
Seen as an effort to win Gujarat from the ruling BJP, AAP leader has visited the state multiple times in the recent past to interact with people.
Seen as an effort to win Gujarat from the ruling BJP, AAP leader has visited the state multiple times in the recent past to interact with people.
On Tuesday, Kejriwal will hold a press conference before attending a town hall meeting to "give his message to the people of Gujarat," state AAP president Gopal Italia said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit Ahmedabad and offer prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram before embarking on the party's campaign in north Gujarat, he said.
Kejriwal had last week also held town hall meetings in Gujarat where he interacted with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers, and other people. During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education, and the creation of jobs.
On Monday ED summoned AAP's MCD poll in charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak in connection with its excise policy probe.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pathak was found at the house of Vijay Nair in Mumbai. Nair is an alleged accused in the Excise matter. At that time the ED had reportedly seized his mobile phone, and a few more things were recovered from his phone. This was the reason Pathak was summoned to join the probe.
The Enforcement Directorate had last week conducted raids at 40 locations across the country in connection with the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.