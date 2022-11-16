Gujarat Assembly Elections: CM Bhupendra Patel to file nomination today

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has undertaken many developmental works in the state. Law and order has been strengthened and he (the CM) has also given pace to the economy and improved health, education and various other sectors," he said. Shah said Bhupendra Patel took forward a model developed by Modi when he was the Gujarat CM, for the overall development of Dalits, tribals and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

