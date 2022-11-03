Gujarat Assembly elections: Election Commission to hold a press conference today

Gujarat Assembly elections: Election Commission to hold a press conference today1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
- The Election Commission of India(ECI) will hold a press conference today to announce the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly elections
The Election Commission of India(ECI) will hold a press conference today at 12pm to announce the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly elections. The tenure of the present Assembly in Gujarat is set to expire on February 18 next year.
Earlier, citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.
While the election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8.
By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.
In 2017, the polls in the two state were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.
Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after Himachal poll schedule was announced.
According to the EC website, assembly polls in Gujarat and HP were held together at least in 1998, 2007 and 2012.
