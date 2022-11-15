Gujarat Assembly polls: 1,362 nominations filed for 1st phase

Gujarat Assembly polls: 1,362 nominations filed for 1st phase1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
The elections for 89 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat will be held on December 1
State election officials reported on Tuesday that as many as 1,362 candidates have submitted their nomination forms for the first phase of the elections for 89 seats in the Gujarat Assembly.
Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Chief Minister and CM candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, is running for the Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad. Isudan Gadhvi, the chief ministerial candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party, is running for the Khambhalia seat in the Devbhumi Dwarka district.
On November 5, the Election Commission began accepting the forms for the first phase, and the deadline to submit nominations was Monday.On December 1, 89 of the 182 seats in Gujarat will be up for election.
Candidates in Kutch, Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, and Valsad districts, which are part of the Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat regions, have submitted nomination
Besides, 95 candidates have also filed the nomination forms for the second phase of elections to be held in 93 seats on December 5.
These nominations have been submitted for seats in the north and central regions of Gujarat's Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Panchmahal, Mehsana, Dahod, and Vadodara districts.
The 17th of November is the last day to submit nominations for the second phase.The first phase of the polls will begin on Tuesday, and the second phase will begin on November 18.
For the first and second phases, the last days to withdraw your candidature are November 17 and 21, respectively.On December 8, the counting will take place.
With inputs from PTI