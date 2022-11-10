Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP likely to release 1st list of candidates today

Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections today, Thursday. The announcement is likely to be made by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and party state president CR Patil in the national capital, according to the news agency ANI.
"Top brass of the saffron party has finalized most of the tickets out of a total of 182 constituencies. The remaining powers have been vested with the party president JP Nadda to take a call on the other seats," sources told ANI.
This comes after the Central Election Committee meeting which went on for more than a couple of hours headed by PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP chief CR Patil and members of the Central election committee including BS Yeddyurappa, Devendra Fadnavis and Lal Singh Rajpura attended the meeting. The BJP core group meeting for Gujarat polls took place at Nadda's residence on Tuesday evening.
Recently, former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and senior party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced that they will not contest the elections this time. Former state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also not contest the polls, as per ANI reports.
"I worked as Chief Minister for five years with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent a letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make the chosen candidate win," Rupani said.
Chudasama said he had fought elections nine times in a row and others should get an opportunity.
"I will not fight Assembly elections have expressed it to the senior leader of the party. I've decided other workers should get the opportunity. I've fought the elections 9 times till now. I express my gratitude to the party," he was quoted by ANI.
Bhupendra Patel succeeded Rupani as Gujarat Chief Minister in September last year. Sources said the BJP could drop at least 20% of the 99 MLAs who won in the 2017 elections.
Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is also likely to get a ticket from Jamnagar. Also, Turncoat Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and who joined the BJP had won recently are also likely to be fielded.
Gujarat has been the BJP bastion for decades and the party is seeking its seventh term in office. Polling will take place here in two phases ---December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.
