Gujarat Assembly polls: Campaigning for first phase ends today

Gujarat Assembly polls: Campaigning for first phase ends today1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
- Gujarat will vote for the first phase of elections on December 1
Ahmedabad: Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat. Elections for the first phase will be held on December 1.
Ahmedabad: Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat. Elections for the first phase will be held on December 1.
Among notable candidates in the first phase is Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district.
Among notable candidates in the first phase is Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district.
Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki, six-time MLA Kunwarji Bavaliya, Morbi 'hero' Kantilal Amrutiya, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia are also among the prominent candidates in the fray for the first phase of the state Assembly elections.
Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani will on Tuesday campaign in Bhavnagar and Gandhidham (Kutch district), respectively, for the BJP candidates contesting in the first phase.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and other BJP leaders have already held rallies to garner support for their party nominees contesting in the first phase. AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also extensively campaigned for his party candidates and From the Congress, its president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been among the prominent campaigners for their party nominees.
Voting for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5.