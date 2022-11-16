Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday filed his nomination from Ghatlodya constituency in Ahmedabad for upcoming Assembly elections in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during filing of the nomination sounded confident when he said that he had come to the state with its next chief minister.
"Today with me is the next Chief Minister of Gujarat after the election," Amit Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Ahmedabad along with its Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Shah confidently exuded that he was accompanied by the next CM during the public address made hours before the latter was scheduled to file his nomination for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.
Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister expressed his trust in the BJP forming government in the Assembly elections slated to be held in two phases in early December and said that the party will "break all records and win with the most number of seats".
Speaking to the media, Amit Shah had said, "BJP in this Assembly elections, will break all records and win with the most number of seats and will form the government with a majority."
Shah hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and said that they are giving pace to the developmental work in the state.
The Home Minister also mentioned the law and order situation and said that it has improved in the state.
"The leadership of PM Modi and CM Patel is giving pace to development work. Gujarat's law and order situation has improved, state's economy has grown. PM Modi's development model for Dalits, tribals and OBC community of Gujarat is being followed by CM Patel," he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Bhupendra Patel to contest from the Ghatlodya constituency in Ahmedabad for the polls slated to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.
On Monday, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates, where it announced 12 names including two women candidates.
