Gujarat assembly polls: Congress party announces the first list of 43 candidates

Congress has announced the first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls to be held next month.
The list has some prominent names including Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar.
The party fielded Ramesh Bhai Dangar from Anjar, Sanjaybhai Govabjhai Rabari from Deesa and Himanshu V Patel from Gandhinagar South.
The polling for Gujarat assembly elections will take place in two phases, Phase 1 on December 1 and Phase 2 on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The Congress faces a stiff challenge in Gujarat as the BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years. The Congress is also facing a challenge from Aam Aadmi Party.
Eariler in 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats, while the Congress won 77, winning 49.05% and 42.97% of the votes, respectively.
The Election Commission had also said it was setting up over 1200 polling stations, especially for women. To encourage young voters, 33 stations will be manned by the youngest of EC employees while 182 stations will be manned by persons with disabilities.
“A total of 51,782 polling stations will be set up across Gujarat. Of these, 1,274 will be managed by women polling and security personnel," the Election Commission said.
Also, home voting facility will be there for 80 years + & PwD voter, with benchmark 40 percent disability. There are over 4.9 crore eligible voters in total in Gujarat, including 4.6 lakh first time voters.
The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023 and the elections have been announced 110 days in advance.
Gujarat's election spiced up by the AAP's entry as the BJP looks to continue its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 while the main opposition Congress works to amp up its campaign.
