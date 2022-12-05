Gujarat Election Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Voting for 93 seats today

05 Dec 2022, 07:16 AM IST
PM Modi seeks blessings of his mother before Gujarat polls phase 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening took out time from his busy schedule and went to Gandhinagar, to the residence of his mother, and took her blessings.
The news agency ANI shared the video of PM Modi arriving at the residence of her mother, Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and later the pictures of the event also came up.
05 Dec 2022, 07:11 AM IST
Hours before Gujarat polls, Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi accuses BJP of assaulting her
Just hours before the voting in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls on Monday, Congress sitting MLA Kanti Kharadi from Scheduled Tribes reserved Danta seat in Banaskantha district in North Gujarat has claimed that he was assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ladhu Parghi.
"I was going to my voters. BJP candidate Ladhu Parghi along with L K Barad and his brother Vadan ji were amongst those who attacked us. They were carrying weapons with them and attacked me with swords," Kanti Kharadi told ANI.
05 Dec 2022, 07:11 AM IST
Gujarat Election 2022: Around 63% voter turnout recorded in Phase 1
The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent.
05 Dec 2022, 07:02 AM IST
Gujarat Election 2022: Campaigning for final phase concluded on Saturday
The high-octane campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections came to an end on Saturday evening, which saw big shots across parties trying to woo voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his last election rally in his native state, at Ahmedabad, on Friday, which was followed by roadshows, over consecutive days on December 1 and 2.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, concluded his campaigning for the final phase on Friday, with three public rallies in Mehsana, two public meetings in Ahmedabad and a roadshow in Vadodara.
Also, on the last day of the campaign for the second phase, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed poll rallies in Dholka, Mahudha and Khambhat to garner support for BJP candidates, while Union Minister Parshottam Rupala campaigned at Banaskantha, Chhota Udaipur and Anand. His Union Cabinet colleague Smriti Irani also held two roadshows in the state.
05 Dec 2022, 06:57 AM IST
Gujarat Election 2022: A look at key constituencies in final phase
The key constituencies in the final phase are Ghatlodia, which will determine the poll fate of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; Viramgam where Patidar leader Hardik Patel will contest as a BJP candidate, and Gandhinagar South where the saffron party has fielded Alpesh Thakor.
The Leader of the Opposition, Congress' Sukhram Rathava will contest from Chhota Udaipur, while Lakhabhai Bharwad, Jignesh Mevani and Amee Yajnik are some other prominent Congress names from Viramgam, Vadgam and Ghatlodia seats.
From the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Vakhala from Devgadhbaria, Bheema Chaudhary from Deodar, Dolat Patel from Gandhinagar South, Kunwarji Thakor from Viramgam and Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia will test their electoral fortunes in the second and final phase on Monday.
05 Dec 2022, 06:53 AM IST
Gujarat Election Phase II: Over 2.51 crore voters to decide fate of 833 candidates
More than 2.51 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 833 candidates in Gujarat today, Monday.
According to Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi, a total of 2,51,58,730 voters will vote, of which, 1,29,26,501 are men, 1,22,31,335 are women and 894 are from the third gender.
05 Dec 2022, 06:49 AM IST
Gujarat polls phase 2: These prominent leaders will cast their votes in final round today
Among other prominent names who will cast their votes in final phase in Gujarat are Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.
The Royal family of Vadodara, Congress leader and MP Shaktisinh Gohil and former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela will also cast their votes on Monday.
05 Dec 2022, 06:44 AM IST
Gujarat polls: Cong candidate Kantibhai Kharadi brutally attacked by BJP goons, says Rahul Gandhi
Ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing, Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday.
05 Dec 2022, 06:37 AM IST
Gujarat polls phase 2: Security arrangements in place at polling booths
The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.
05 Dec 2022, 06:33 AM IST
Gujarat polls: Amit Shah to cast his vote in second phase today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote at Municipal Sub Zonal Office, near Kameshvar Temple, Ankur in Ahmedabad's Naranpura. Shah is likely to arrive at the polling station at around 10:30 am on Monday.
05 Dec 2022, 06:30 AM IST
Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi to cast his vote in Ahmedabad today
PM Modi, who is on a visit to his native state, will exercise his franchise at Nishan School, Ranip in Ahmedabad on Monday morning.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on Sunday. In a picture, PM Modi was seen touching the feet of mother Heeraben. PM also had his evening tea sitting beside his mother.
05 Dec 2022, 06:30 AM IST
Gujarat polls phase 2: Women CRPF team deployed in Ahmedabad
The women's battalion of the CRPF team has been deployed in Ahmedabad, a BJP stronghold, to maintain the law and order situation.
"Women battalion of CRPF have been deployed in various parts of Ahmedabad to maintain law and order situation. A total of 18 sections have been made with commanders. Personnel deployed at every booth to maintain peace and discipline," a CRPF personnel Vidhya M said while talking to ANI.
05 Dec 2022, 06:30 AM IST
In Pics | Gujarat Election Phase 2: Poll preparation underway in Ahmedabad
05 Dec 2022, 06:30 AM IST
Gujarat polls phase II: Voting in 93 assemblies to begin soon
Voting will take place in 93 constituencies across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat today. The polling will begin at 8 am on Monday and will conclude at 5 pm.
Gujarat is all set to witness the second phase of three-cornered political battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.