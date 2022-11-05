Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress oversees in-charge Himanshu Vyas joins BJP

After the announcement of dates in Gujarat for the assembly election 2022, the political heat is rising in the state. On Saturday, Himanshu Vyas, the secretary and in-charge of the Overseas Congress resigned from his post and his primary membership of the party to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
He tendered his resignation in a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. “I hereby resign as secretary of the All India Congress Committee and in charge of Overseas Congress. I also resign from the party’s primary membership," Vyas wrote.
The news of the resignation of Himanshu Vyas came amid Congress claiming that Jaynarayan Vyas, former Gujarat minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who resigned from BJP on Saturday will join the grand old party.
“I have been actively serving the BJP for the last three decades as per the ideology of the party. I am today resigning from the party for personal reasons," Jaynarayan Vyas said in his resignation letter to the state BJP President C R Paatil.
"Vyas, who helped BJP build the party in the state, is being ignored by that party. He had recently met Soniaji, Gehlotji and Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma," the party's state unit president. "Let us wait for him to take a decision on whether he would join the Congress or not," Congress President Jagdish Thakor said.
The Congress on Friday announced the list of its 43 candidates for the elections which will be conducted on 1 and 5 December. The party has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik from the Ghatlodia constituency which is currently represented by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The Congress currently holds only one of the 43 seats on which it declared its candidates. Jhalod (ST) of Dahod district is currently held by Congress MLA Bhaveshbhai Katara, but the party has not fielded him again and has given the ticket to Mitesh Garasiya.
