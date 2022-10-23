Gujarat Elections 2022: Former BJP MLA joins Congress, claim party sidelined him

Gujarat Elections 2022: Former BJP MLA joins Congress, claim party sidelined him2 min read . 04:27 PM IST
- Former BJP MLA Balkrishna Patel left BJP ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and joined Congress claiming he was sidelined in the party
Former MLA of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) who represented the Dabhoi seat in the Vadodara district between 2012 and 2017, has resigned from the party and joined the Congress, ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat. Balkrishna Patel claimed that despite his hard work and commitment to the growth of the BJP, he was continuously sidelined in the party.
Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and former president Siddharth Patel, who Balkrisha defeated in 2012, welcomed him into the party.
“I had worked hard for strengthening the BJP at the district and taluka level for many years. I was not given a ticket for the 2017 elections though I was then a sitting MLA. Even my son was denied a ticket for the not-so-important district panchayat polls," Balkrishna said.
"I left the BJP because I was being constantly neglected and sidelined," the former legislator told reporters. He also affirmed that joining Congress is not tied to any condition of party ticket for him or his son, in the upcoming elections.
In 2017, the BJP chose Shailesh Mehta over Balkrishna, who was the sitting MLA from the constituency at that time. Shailesh Mehta defeated Siddharth Patel that year and is expected to again fight the elections this year, representing the saffron party.
In other political developments from the state, Gujarat's BJP chief CR Patil launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to ban firecrackers in Delhi during the Diwali festival.
"Today I read some news that the chief minister of Delhi has imposed a ban on firecrackers in Delhi. That brother is trying to come here (for elections in Gujarat). Then how will you burst firecrackers? So please recognize such anti-religious people and against firecrackers who stop us from celebrating our festivals," he said.
For a third consecutive year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government reinstated a total ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers until January 1, 2023, including on Diwali. Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently stated that bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will result in a six-month jail sentence and a ₹200 fine.
With inputs from PTI.