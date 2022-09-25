Gujarat elections: Kejriwal vows permanent jobs, equal pay to temporary worker

Gujarat elections: Kejriwal vows permanent jobs, equal pay to temporary worker2 min read . 07:21 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promises permanent jobs, 'equal work, equal pay' to contractual, outsourced workers in Gujarat
All the contractual employees will be made permanent and there will be an 'equal work, equal pay' system if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in Gujarat, promised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.
In his address at a town hall meeting with outsourced and contractual employees, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal talked about how his party will improve their working conditions as well as salary if AAP wins the Gujarat Assembly elections.
He said his party will end the contract system to ensure a direct transfer of salary amount to the bank account of the employees. This will leave no room for middlemen's share.
Arvind Kejriwal with other top AAP leaders is trying hard to gain ground in Gujarat politics ahead of Assembly elections where the party will be challenging the Bhartiya Janta Party, which has been ruling for the past 27 years.
In the address, Arvind Kejriwal rejected the notion of a permanent employee not working because of his fixed salary and secured job.
"I can see that every government is slowly ending government jobs. They say they (contract workers) do not work when they are made permanent. It is wrong to say that a government employee does not work if he is made permanent. He works if he is given respect and full salary," Kejriwal said.
Later, he promised to make all contractual employees permanent if AAP wins the Gujarat Assembly Elections. He also ensured any stay from the court on the decision.
In the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal claimed that the state government will make 36,000 contractual employees in Punjab permanent. He has made 8,500 teachers permanent. Punjab CM Mann said that contractual employees in the northern state were gradually getting regularised.
Promising to remove the gap between permanent and contractual(or outsourced) employees, Arvind Kejriwal said that the party will also implement 'equal work, equal pay.'
" There is not much cost in implementing it. Their (state government) intention is not right. We are the party of the poor and deprived and we understand your problem. We will give you respect and full salary," he added.
To bring more benefits for the temporary employees, Arvind Kejriwal also assured that contractual employees will be provided with free power up to 300 units as well as healthcare from a network of 20,000 mohalla clinics. The audience was also assured that the state will end the contractor system. Moreover, he said that government jobs will be given on merit without any system of recommendation. . Besides this, women will get ₹1,000 per month.
(With inputs from PTI)
