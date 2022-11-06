Gujarat elections: PM Modi to attend mass marriage of more than 550 girls today

In his first visit to Gujarat after the announcement of the election schedule for the poll-bound state, PM Modi will address a public gathering in Valsad district on Sunday while also attending a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar district.
Talking about the Prime Minister's schedule BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said, “PM Modi will address a rally in Nana Pondha in Valsad district on Sunday afternoon. He will attend a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar in the evening".
Prime Minister will address the gathering at around 3 pm in Valsad district. He will attend the 'Papa Ni Pari' Lagnotsav 2022 programme at around 5:45 pm. During the programme 522 girls without fathers will be getting married.
Earlier, PM Modi had addressed a public gathering and held a road show in Rajkot's Jamkadorna on 12 October.
The Election Commission (EC) declared the schedule for Gujarat's 182 assembly constituencies on Thursday (3 November) with elections due in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results for the Gujarat assembly elections will be declared along with the Himachal election results on December 8.
On his earlier visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister Modi had launched projects of ₹8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch. He also dedicated several projects to the nation that will give a boost to the chemicals sector including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage, and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline.
BJP is running an intensive campaign to claim its 7th consecutive victory in the Gujarat assembly elections with Home Minister Amit Shah flagging off the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ on October 13.
Gujarat has traditionally been a two-party state with a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress but this time Aam Admi Party (AAP) has entered the contest and has run an aggressive campaign to tackle the might of both parties.
Congress has also started the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ from November 1 under its new President Malikarjun Kharge in a bid to secure power in the state and give a blow to the pair of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah in their home state.
