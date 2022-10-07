Gujarat: Manish Sisodia accepts state BJP chief's offer to visit schools

Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil had accused the Aam Admi Party and its leaders of misleading the people about the schools in the state and offered them to visit the schools to see the standard of education in Gujarat
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday accepted Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil's offer to visit the government schools in the state while extending a similar offer for Paatil to come to Delhi to visit the government schools later.
Sisodia was however glad that education had become an agenda for political parties and hoped that the State BJP chief would take a U-turn on the issue.
Addressing a Press conference on the issue, Sisodia said, "BJP Gujarat president C R Paatil has invited me to visit the state government schools and see the facilities there. I accept his invitation and want him to fix a date for our visit soon. We will start with the assembly constituency of Gujarat Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani and then proceed to see other government schools in the state,"
While extending him an invitation to visit Delhi schools Sisodia said, "I also want to invite him to visit Delhi and see our schools too… I am happy that education is an agenda for political discussions in Gujarat now. I hope that he (Paatil) will not step back from his statement and fix a date soon to show me Gujarat government schools,"
Sisodia's statement came as a response to the State BJP chief accusing the Aam Admi Party leaders of misleading the people and extended them an offer to see the education standard in the state.
He said, "Some people come here and try to mislead citizens by promising to provide very good education. They are invited to come here once and see. They will come to know about their shortcomings and also get to see the standard of education in Surat municipal corporation and Gujarat,"
Sisodia, however, claimed that at the current speed of development it would take 15,000 years for BJP to repair all schools in the state.
He said, "@ArvindKejriwal Ji has shown by making all the government schools of Delhi excellent in just five years. The people of Gujarat will no longer wait for 15,000 years to get the school improved. Paatil ji's invitation is accepted, we will definitely come to see his school. First of all, we will go to see the school in the Assembly of your education minister."
Sisodia also shared pictures of his last visit to Gujarat's schools including the schools in Gujarat's Education Minister's constituency.
Aam Admi Party has been trying to establish itself in the state of Gujarat which has been hitherto a two-party state ruled by the BJP for the last 27 years. The new entrants in the states have been taking an increasingly aggressive stand against the policies of the incumbent BJP and promising to overhaul the system in the state.
In the field of education, AAP has promised free education for all, improved school facilities, teacher recruitment, auditing of private school accounts, and strict regulation of the fees they charge once elected to power in the state.