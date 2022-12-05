The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.
The stage is all set for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections. With political leaders including Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah all set to exercise their franchise today, the women's battalion of the CRPF team has been deployed in Ahmedabad, a BJP stronghold, to maintain the law and order situation.
While speaking to news agency ANI, CRPF personnel Vidhya M said, "Women battalion of CRPF have been deployed in various parts of Ahmedabad to maintain law and order situation. A total of 18 sections have been made with commanders. Personnel deployed at every booth to maintain peace and discipline."
A total of 833 candidates are in the battle for tomorrow's polls in 93 assembly constituencies spreading over Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts of Gujarat.
The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote at Municipal Sub Zonal Office, near Kameshvar Temple, Ankur in Ahmedabad's Naranpura. Shah is likely to arrive at the polling station at around 10:30 am today.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will cast his vote at Booth-95, Shilaj Primary School in Ahmedabad.
Apart from them, other prominent names who will cast their votes in phase 2 polls in Gujarat are Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.
The Royal family of Vadodara, Congress leader and MP Shaktisinh Gohil and former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela will also cast their votes today.
The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.
According to Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi, of the total 26,409 polling stations, 93 are model polling booths, 93 are eco-friendly booths, another 93 are managed by Divyang and 14 are managed by youth. Webcasting will be done in 13,319 polling booths in the second phase.
"Total of 2,51,58,730 voters will vote, of which, 1,29,26,501 are men, 1,22,31,335 are women and 894 are from the third gender," Bharathi said.
Speaking of 2017 polls, BJP tally was 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the state's longest-serving chief minister.
The new entrant AAP has shown some impressive results in the municipal elections of Gujarat but currently does not have the organizational base needed to defeat the mighty BJP.
This time, the party under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.
The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long time and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term.
The results of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be announced on 8 December.