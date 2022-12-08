Gujarat poll results: BJP wins Morbi seat where bridge collapse killed over 140

Gujarat poll results: BJP wins Morbi seat where bridge collapse killed over 1401 min read . 02:59 PM IST
- The Congress party has fielded Jayanti Patel to contest the Morbi Assembly Constituency, while the AAP has fielded Pankaj Ransariya
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kantilal Amrutiya has won from the Morbi seat in Gujarat, a month after the collapse of a suspension bridge that claimed more than 140 lives.
Amrutiya, the five-time ex MLA, was photographed taking part in rescue operations following the Morbi bridge collapse. The pictures and video clips went viral on social media platforms. Amrutiya has won this seat five times from 1995 to 2012.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has fielded Jayanti Patel to contest the Morbi Assembly Constituency, while the AAP has fielded Pankaj Ransariya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is set to win the biggest majority by any party ever at elections in Gujarat today.
Gujarat is a bastion of the BJP, which has not lost state assembly elections there since 1995. PM Modi was Gujarat's chief minister for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.
With final results likely to be announced in the next hours, the BJP was ahead in 156 seats out of a total 182 in Gujarat's state assembly elections and was set to surpass its best results in Gujarat when it tallied 127 seats in 2002.
At the last state election in 2017, the party won 99 seats.
The final count was set to become the highest won by any party in Gujarat, bettering the 149 seats the Indian National Congress won in 1985.
"This is a victory of the unwavering faith of people of Gujarat in BJP's good governance. Thank you Gujarat!," Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Twitter as hundreds of supporters danced and beat drums in celebration at the BJP office in state capital Gandhinagar.
With agency inputs
