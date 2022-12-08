Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia: The Chief Minister who replaced Vijay Rupani last year has contested from the Ghatlodia constituency. He is contesting opposite Amee Yajnik from Congress. Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia, which is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has given Gujarat two chief ministers - Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel and it is a stronghold of BJP. In 2017, despite the Patidar quota agitation, Patel had won the seat with a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes. The BJP has already announced that Patel will be given the top post again after this election. Ghatlodia, which has around 3.70 lakh voters, became a new assembly constituency following the delimitation exercise undertaken in 2012. Earlier, it was a part of Sarkhej constituency. In 2012, Anandiben Patel – then chief minister of Gujarat -- had won the seat with margin of more than 1.1 lakh.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}