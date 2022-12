Just over a month after a bridge collapse left 135 people dead, Kantilal Amrutiya of the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to be winning the Gujarat assembly seat of Morbi on Thursday. In the tragedy of the bridge collapse, Amtrutiya had become a hero.

Videos of Amrutiya diving into the river to save survivors had gained a lot of attention. Amrutiya received widespread praise and the moniker "Morbi hero" for his deed.

Gujarat: Ex BJP MLA Kantilal Amrutiya who jumped into the Machchhu River and saved several lives after the #MorbiBridge collapsed, has been given a ticket by the BJP to contest election from Morbi. Really and truly well deserved..👍 pic.twitter.com/rgwWvonGKL — ❣️कमल सिंह चिब राजपूत❣️🚩🌹 (@KamalSinghnamo) November 11, 2022

After the city's British-era suspension bridge collapsed on 30 October, killing 135 people, and raising concerns that it might affect election results, Morbi became a sensitive constituency for BJP.

Patidar voters predominate in Morbi, which is regarded as a traditional Bharat Janata Party stronghold (BJP).

The BJP dropped Brijesh Merja, a sitting MLA and former minister, in favour of Amrutiya, who was otherwise not a candidate, believing that Amrutiya's popularity would benefit the party.

Jaynatilal Patel, a candidate for the Congress, was beaten by Amrutiya by a margin of more than 16,000 votes. Pankaj Ransariya of the Aam Aadmi Party received over 6,000 votes, placing him in third place.

Amtrutiya had received more than 37,500 votes while Patel had received more than 20,000 after the ninth round of vote counting for the Morbi seat in the Saurashtra region.

(With inputs from PTI)