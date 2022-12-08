Gujarat poll results: Who is 'Morbi's hero' Kantilal Amrutiya?1 min read . 04:18 PM IST
Amtrutiya had emerged as a savior in the bridge collapse tragedy. Videos of Amrutiya jumping into the river to rescue survivors had gone viral
Just over a month after a bridge collapse left 135 people dead, Kantilal Amrutiya of the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to be winning the Gujarat assembly seat of Morbi on Thursday. In the tragedy of the bridge collapse, Amtrutiya had become a hero.
Videos of Amrutiya diving into the river to save survivors had gained a lot of attention. Amrutiya received widespread praise and the moniker "Morbi hero" for his deed.
After the city's British-era suspension bridge collapsed on 30 October, killing 135 people, and raising concerns that it might affect election results, Morbi became a sensitive constituency for BJP.
Patidar voters predominate in Morbi, which is regarded as a traditional Bharat Janata Party stronghold (BJP).
The BJP dropped Brijesh Merja, a sitting MLA and former minister, in favour of Amrutiya, who was otherwise not a candidate, believing that Amrutiya's popularity would benefit the party.
Jaynatilal Patel, a candidate for the Congress, was beaten by Amrutiya by a margin of more than 16,000 votes. Pankaj Ransariya of the Aam Aadmi Party received over 6,000 votes, placing him in third place.
Amtrutiya had received more than 37,500 votes while Patel had received more than 20,000 after the ninth round of vote counting for the Morbi seat in the Saurashtra region.
(With inputs from PTI)
