Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three BJP Vijay Sankalp Sammelan rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today, Monday, November 21. The first rally is scheduled at 11 am in Surendranagar, the second at 1 pm in Jabusar, and the third in Navsari at around 3 pm.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election campaign is in full swing as the top brass has a packed schedule with back-to-back rallies and public meetings today for the upcoming state polls that are scheduled to take place in two phases of early December.
On the other side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four public meetings in Dwarka, Somnath, Junagadh, and Kutchh districts on Monday. At around 11 am, he will address the first meeting in Dwarka's Khambhaliya constituency, followed by another rally in Somnath at Kodinar at 1 pm. The other two meetings are scheduled at 3 and 4 pm in the Mangrol seat in Junagadh and Bhuj constituency in Kutchh respectively.
Apart from PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also a BJP's star campaigner for the Gujarat elections, will also address a public meeting at 3 pm in the Mahemdavad assembly constituency.
PM Modi, who arrived in his home state on Saturday evening, held a road show in Valsad and also addressed the people. The Prime Minister, who had four scheduled public meetings, began his campaign on Sunday from Somnath. Later, he also held election rallies in Dhoraji, Amreli, and Botad.
The elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.
Gujarat where the ruling party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office. During this period, PM Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.
The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long period and the party has set its sight on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.
However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively.
