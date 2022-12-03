Gujarat polls: Campaigning for phase II to wrap up with roadshows, rallies today

The second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday, December 5. The high-voltage campaigning for the 93 seats out of a total of 182 constituencies in Gujarat will end on Saturday evening. All 833 candidates from around 60 political parties are making last-ditch efforts to woo voters.
The 93 assembly segments are spread across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar, of which, the prominent constituencies include the Ghatlodia seat of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on BJP ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as BJP candidate.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a whirlwind campaign for some of the BJP candidates on December 1 and 2, including two back-to-back roadshows in Ahmedabad.
On Saturday, the incumbent BJP will hold several roadshows and poll rallies of their star campaigners. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold poll rallies in Dholka, Mahudha, and Khambhat towns toda, while Union minister Smriti Irani will hold roadshows in Modasa and Siddhpur towns of north Gujarat.
In Gujarat polls phase I, the 39 political parties have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates. The overall voter turnout was recorded at 63.14%.
The ruling BJP is confident of retaining the 27-year-long rule in the state, while the Congress is desperate to save its second position in the state and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on 'anti-incumbency'.
The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will also be declared on the same day.
(With inputs from agencies)
