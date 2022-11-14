Gujarat polls: Cong fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam; Check 5th, 6th list here

Mevani, the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch and a Dalit leader, had won from the Vadgam seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in the 2017 Assembly elections as an Independent candidate.
Congress on Sunday fielded Jignesh Mevani from the Vadgam constituency in poll-bound Gujarat. The grand old party has released two lists of 39 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases in early December.
Mevani, the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch and a Dalit leader, had won from the Vadgam seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in the 2017 Assembly elections as an Independent candidate. Vadgam constituency had a large population of Dalits.
Before the 2017 elections, Mevani appealed to other parties to not field candidates from Vadgam, citing that his fight was against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hence, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) withdrew their candidates and supported him.
In September this year, Mevani was also sentenced to six months in jail in a 2016 case of rioting, along with 18 years.
On Sunday, the Congress released its fifth list with six candidates including Maanhar Patel from Botad in place of Ramesh Mer. Later, it also released a list of 33 candidates, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 142.
In the fifth list, Congress fielded Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel from Morbi, Jivan Kumbharvadiya from Jamnagar Rural, Chhattarsinh Gunjariya from Dhrangadhra, Mansukhbhai Kalariya from Rajkot West and Divyesh Chavda from Gariadhar.
In the sixth list of 33 candidates, the candidates fielded by the Congress included Mevani from Vadgam (SC) seat, Thakor Mohansinh from Mansa, Baldevji Thakor from Kalol, Imran Khedawala from Jamalpur-Khadia, Amit Chavda from Anklav, Bal Kishen Patel from Dabhoi and Sukhrambhai Rathva from Jetpur (ST) seat.
