Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a rapturous response from people in Surat where the crowd even flashed their mobile phone flashlights at his rally as a part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigns for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections that will take place in two phases in early December.

Addressing the rally here, PM Modi urged people to ensure BJP's victory and said, "I am not here with you in the capacity of Prime Minister Modi but as your brother Modi. I have come here to meet you."

"Bharatiya Janata Party is a party connected to the soil, a party raised from among the common man, a party rooted in ideas. During the time of Congress, there was corruption and the money of the country was wasted. The BJP government has worked to save every bit of people's hard work," he added.

He also spoke about the steps taken to boost 'ease of living', improve the water situation in Saurashtra, efforts for MSMEs, and other development work, as per ANI reports.

The rallies in Jamnagar and Rajkot witnessed record participation from first time voters. Talked about the steps taken to boost ‘Ease of Living’, improve the water situation in Saurashtra, efforts for MSMEs and more. pic.twitter.com/QXkfk56juh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2022

Taking a jibe at the grand old party, the Prime Minister said that Congress never trusted people during their governance in the state, and the legacy of the British came to it, while BJP trusts people, therefore, people trust BJP.

This time, the saffron party under the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and state party BJP chief CR Patil is aiming to get its highest seat tally exceeding 140. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP secured 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats.

Gujarat has been a BJP stronghold for a long period as the party has been ruling the state for over 27 years. It has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. During this long tenure, PM Modi Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving Chief Minister from 2001 till 2014.

Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, are also hoping to put their best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP.

The Assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8.

(With ANI inputs)