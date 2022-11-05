Gujarat polls: Filing of nomination for 89 seats in phase 1 to begin today

At least 7.13 lakh people have been added to the voters list in Gujarat in the last five years, which comes to 1.47 per cent of total number of electors in the state, an official told news agency PTI. Of the total 4.90 crore voters, 2.53 crore are men and 2.37 crore are women, chief electoral officer (CEO) of Gujarat P Bharti told reporters. The state has 1,417 voters of the third gender, 9.87 lakh are above the age of 80 and 10,460 are centenarians, she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}