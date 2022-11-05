Gujarat polls: Filing of nomination for 89 seats in phase 1 to begin today

Gujarat polls: Filing of nomination for 89 seats in phase 1 to begin today3 min read . 11:03 AM IST
- The ruling BJP has won assembly elections in Gujarat six times in a row since 1995.
The filing of nomination for the first phase of elections will begin today. Polling for Gujarat assembly elections will take place in two phases, Phase 1 on December 1 and Phase 2 on December 5.
The filing of nomination for the first phase of elections will begin today. Polling for Gujarat assembly elections will take place in two phases, Phase 1 on December 1 and Phase 2 on December 5.
The end date to file the nomination for phase 1 is on 14 November. Eighty-nine seats will go into voting in phase 1 of Gujarat Elections on December 1
The end date to file the nomination for phase 1 is on 14 November. Eighty-nine seats will go into voting in phase 1 of Gujarat Elections on December 1
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will battle anti-incumbency and slug it out with the traditional rival Congress and a new player Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections that are due next month. Incumbent BJP has been eyeing on seventh straight win in poll-bound Gujarat as the number of rivals increased with the entry of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. The ruling BJP has won assembly elections in Gujarat six times in a row since 1995.
Here is the complete schedule of Phase 1 of the elections:
- Date of Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 5
- Last Date of filing Nominations: November 14
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: November 15
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 17
- Date of Poll: December 1
- Date of Counting: December 8
- Date before which election shall be completed: December 1
- Number of constituencies to go for polling: 89
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal announced Isudan Gadhvi as the ministerial candidate from the party. Isudan Gadhvi is known as a TV journalist and editor of VTV News. Isudan Gadhvi has also worked as an anchor of his popular news show Mahamanthan at VTV Gujarati. Congress also announced the first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming polls. The ruling BJP has yet not declared its candidates, the new entrant AAP has declared its candidates for 118 seats.
The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023 and the elections have been announced 110 days in advance.
At least 7.13 lakh people have been added to the voters list in Gujarat in the last five years, which comes to 1.47 per cent of total number of electors in the state, an official told news agency PTI. Of the total 4.90 crore voters, 2.53 crore are men and 2.37 crore are women, chief electoral officer (CEO) of Gujarat P Bharti told reporters. The state has 1,417 voters of the third gender, 9.87 lakh are above the age of 80 and 10,460 are centenarians, she said.
Voters above 80 years, COVID-19 patients and disabled people can vote through postal ballots, for which the Election Commission (EC) has made all necessary arrangements, the CEO said.
Complaints about breach of the code of conduct can be lodged online on C-Vigil, an application developed by the EC, Bharti said.
A total of 52,782 polling booths will be set up, of which 34,276 will be in rural areas and 17,506 in urban centres, she said. “Live webcasting will be done at around 26,000 booths on the voting day to ensure fair elections," the official said. The EC has identified 2022 booths that had witnessed a low voter turnout in the last elections in 2017. A special campaign will be launched in these booths to increase awareness about voting, she said.
In elections held in 2017 in Gujarat, the BJP had won 99 seats, while the Congress won 77, winning 49.05 percent and 42.97 percent of the votes, respectively.
The Election Commission had also said it was setting up over 1200 polling stations, especially for women. To encourage young voters, 33 stations will be manned by the youngest of EC employees while 182 stations will be manned by persons with disabilities.
(With inputs from agencies)