Gujarat polls: Jignesh Mevani's Vadgam seat, a keenly watched constituency

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: The Vadgam constituency in the Banaskantha district is one of the keenly watched assembly seats as incumbent MLA Jignesh Mevani who previously won as an independent candidate in 2017 state assembly elections from here, is now contesting as a Congress contender this year. Last year, Mevani joined the Congress party and was appointed as its state working president in July this year.

