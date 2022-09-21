Gujarat Polls: Manish Sisodia to visit Sabarmati before 'Parivartan Yatra'2 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to offer prayers at Sabarmati Ashram before participating in 'Parivartan Yatra' in Gujarat today
Before participating in ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Gujarat, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will offer prayers at Sabarmati Ashram on Wednesday.
After he visits the Ashram, Manish Sisodia will begin the campaign for Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat for the upcoming state assembly elections. He will also lead a 'Parivartan Yatra' in north Gujarat, informed AAP state chief Gopal Italia.
He will also take part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra' in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha. Afterwards, he will also address a mass gathering in Taloj and Prantij towns of the districts.There will be rallies across the start by the party for next six days.
A day earlier, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a town hall meeting with parents and teachers in Vadodara. Stressing the issue which brought the party into the global limelight for its governance in Delhi, Kejriwal called for a ‘Bharatiya’ or indigenous system of education in the country. He asked to replace the centuries-old British education system with an indigenous education system in India.
Citing an example of Nalanda University, the Delhi CM said that India should become a destination for students from across the world.
In a recent announcement, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised that if his party is brought into power in Gujarat, he will implement the old pension scheme in the state, just like it has been done in Punjab. To manage AAP's election campaign in Gujarat, Raghav Chadha was appointed as AAP's Gujarat co-in-charge for Assembly elections.
It is worth noting that Gujarat is known to been ruled by BJP for more than a decade. The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party has brought several speculations about the upcoming state assembly elections in Gujarat.
For the last month, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal has visited several times to Gujarat and has conducted numerous town hall meetings with people of varied professions. The party is working in full-fledged mode to make some big gains in the Gujarat state assembly elections.
(With inputs from PTI)
