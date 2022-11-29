From AAP, Kiran Patel who is contesting from the Daskroi seat in the Ahmedabad district has a murder case registered against him. In Congress, Kirit Patel with an attempt to murder case is contesting from the Patan seat, while BJP's Jetha Bharwad, contesting from the Shehra seat in the Panchmahal district, is accused of rape, abduction, extortion, outraging the modesty of woman, etc.

