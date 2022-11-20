Gujarat polls: PM Modi appeals to voters to ensure BJP's victory in every booth

Gujarat polls: PM Modi appeals to voters to ensure BJP's victory in every booth2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
- On Sunday, PM will be addressing four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli, and Botad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is vigorously campaigning for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Gujarat election, on Sunday paid a visit to Gir Somnath district.
PM Modi appealed to voters to make BJP victorious in all the polling booths. Addressing a rally in Veraval town after offering prayers at the famous Somnath Temple, the prime minister urged the people to turn up in large numbers on polling day and break all the previous records of voter turnout.
Prime Minister is also the Chairman of the Somnath trust.
PM Modi was canvassing for four BJP candidates from Gir Somnath district in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.
"I want you to make sure the BJP wins each and every booth here. Will you do it for me? This time, my focus is to win in all the polling booths. If you help me in achieving this, these four BJP candidates will automatically reach the Assembly," PM Modi said.
Incidentally, in the last assembly elections, the BJP was not able to win a single seat in these assembly constituencies in Saurashtra. The BJP won the state polls but wasn't able to breach this bastion that has traditionally voted for Congress.
On 22 November, PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Navsari.
Yesterday, the PM addressed a rally in Valsad district of south Gujarat. He invoked Gujarati pride and appealed to the people to be wary of those who defame Gujarat and said they should not find a place in the state.
Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
In Gujarat, the BJP party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state.
This time the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and CR Patil is aiming to fetch more than 140 seats.
In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress won 28 seats here on the basis of the support it got due to the Patidar movement. Whereas, the number of MLAs in the Bharatiya Janata Party had come down from 30 in 2012 to just 19 here.