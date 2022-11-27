Gujarat polls: PM Modi, Kejriwal to kick off last leg of campaign in Surat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will address election campaign rallies in Gujarat's diamond city 'Surat' today, Sunday, November 27. Voting will take place in Surat in the first phase of the State Assembly elections on December 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will address election campaign rallies in Gujarat's diamond city 'Surat' today, Sunday, November 27. Voting will take place in Surat in the first phase of the State Assembly elections on December 1.
The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25 km roadshow from the airport to the rally venue, said local BJP leader Jagdish Patel on Saturday, as quoted by news agency PTI.
The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25 km roadshow from the airport to the rally venue, said local BJP leader Jagdish Patel on Saturday, as quoted by news agency PTI.
In addition to this, PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies at Netrang in Bharuch district and Mehnmedabad in Kheda district today.
In addition to this, PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies at Netrang in Bharuch district and Mehnmedabad in Kheda district today.
The new entrant, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will begin his two-day visit to BJP's stronghold 'Surat'. He will hold town hall meetings with textile industry leaders as well as gem artisans, and address a public meeting at Yogi Chowk.
The new entrant, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will begin his two-day visit to BJP's stronghold 'Surat'. He will hold town hall meetings with textile industry leaders as well as gem artisans, and address a public meeting at Yogi Chowk.
Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Katargam, said state AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, adding that Surat has today become the epicenter of AAP, as per PTI reports.
Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Katargam, said state AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, adding that Surat has today become the epicenter of AAP, as per PTI reports.
"The Surat Municipal Corporation is today the largest civic body of Gujarat. As per our internal survey, the AAP is leading in all 12 seats with more vote share than the BJP," Sorathiya claimed.
"The Surat Municipal Corporation is today the largest civic body of Gujarat. As per our internal survey, the AAP is leading in all 12 seats with more vote share than the BJP," Sorathiya claimed.
The AAP has fielded its state unit president Gopal Italia from Katargam, and former Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leaders Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya from Varaccha Road and Olpad, respectively.
The AAP has fielded its state unit president Gopal Italia from Katargam, and former Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leaders Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya from Varaccha Road and Olpad, respectively.
In the last elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats and the Congress came close with 77 seats. After the elections, 14 legislators from Congress joined BJP and currently, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party has 111 MLAs.
In the last elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats and the Congress came close with 77 seats. After the elections, 14 legislators from Congress joined BJP and currently, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party has 111 MLAs.
The elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
The elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.