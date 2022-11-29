Gujarat polls: PM Modi's rallies in Morbi, Somnath, Bhavnagar today

Gujarat polls: PM Modi's rallies in Morbi, Somnath, Bhavnagar today1 min read . 06:51 AM IST
PM Modi addressed four public rallies in Kutch's Anjar, Jamnagar's Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar's Palitana, Jamnagar's Gordhanpar and Rajkot on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address rallies, as a part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election campaign, in Gujarat's Morbi district where a bridge tragedy happened last month, which claimed more than 140 lives.
After Morbi, the Prime Minister will also hold public rallies in Somnath, Bhavnagar, and Navsari today. Gujarat is BJP's strongest bastion as the saffron party is ruling the state for the last 27 years.
On Monday, PM Modi addressed four public rallies in Kutch's Anjar, Jamnagar's Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar's Palitana, Jamnagar's Gordhanpar and Rajkot.
During his rally in Jamnagar yesterday, PM Modi received a rapturous response from people in Surat where the crowd even flashed their mobile phone flashlights. He urged people to ensure BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections.
“I am not here with you in the capacity of Prime Minister Modi but as your brother Modi. I have come here to meet you," the Prime Minister said.
As the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections nears completion, parties are in the fray putting their heavyweights in the forefront in a bid to attract voters.
This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CR Patil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.
In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years.
The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.
The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8.
