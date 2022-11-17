Gujarat polls: PM Modi to address rallies from Nov 20-22 in Saurashtra region

Gujarat polls: PM Modi to address rallies from Nov 20-22 in Saurashtra region1 min read . 07:37 AM IST
- Gujarat polls: Out of the 182 assembly seats in the state, 48 are in Saurashtra region
New Delhi: Ahead of the Gujarat polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra for three consecutive days from November 20-22, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.
As per the report, the Prime Minister will conduct three rallies in Saurashtra on November 20, two in South Gujarat and Saurashtra on November 21 and two in Saurashtra on November 22.
Out of the 182 assembly seats in the state, 48 are in this region, where polling is to be held in the first phase itself on December 1.
In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress won 28 seats in Saurashtra on the basis of the support it got due to the Patidar movement. Whereas, the number of MLAs in the Bharatiya Janata Party had come down from 30 in 2012 to just 19 in this region.
The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the state which has been in power for over 25 years.
The BJP has won Gujarat assembly polls in the state for six consecutive times since 1995 and is pulling out all the stops to keep its winning streak uninterrupted in the traditionally bipolar poll involving the Congress, which has spiced up this time by the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Voting for 182 seats for the assembly election will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls will be declared on December 8.