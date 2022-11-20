Gujarat polls: PM Modi to hold election rallies in Saurashtra today

Before hosting a marathon of towns in districts including Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad, PM Modi will visit the Somnath temple today morning to offer prayers.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three days visit to poll-bound Gujarat, will address rallies in different districts of the state as a part of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign.
Before hosting a marathon of towns in districts including Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad, PM Modi will visit the Somnath temple today morning to offer prayers, according to the news agency ANI.
As per reports, the Prime Minister will conduct three rallies in Saurashtra region on November 20, two in South Gujarat and Saurashtra on November 21 and two in Saurashtra on November 22.
More than 1.5 lakh people are expected to participate in these rallies, said sources as quoted by ANI.
Out of the 182 assembly seats in the state, 48 are in this region, where polling is to be held in the first phase itself on December 1.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah all also hold two public meetings in Tapi and Narmada districts of the state today. He will hold the public meetings in Nijhar village of Tapi and Dediapada town of Narmada on Sunday.
In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress won 28 seats in Saurashtra on the basis of the support it got due to the Patidar movement. Whereas, the number of MLAs in the Bharatiya Janata Party had come down from 30 in 2012 to just 19 in this region.
The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the state which has been in power for over 25 years.
The BJP has won Gujarat assembly polls in the state for six consecutive times since 1995 and is pulling out all the stops to keep its winning streak uninterrupted in the traditionally bipolar poll involving the Congress, which has spiced up this time by the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Voting for 182 seats for the assembly election will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls will be declared on December 8.
